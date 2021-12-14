TELLICO PLAINS — For the first time this season, McMinn Central had that winning feeling, and it came at just the right time, too.
The Chargers got ahead early and stayed ahead all the way to a 65-51 victory Friday at Tellico Plains High School. It was the Central boys’ first win after an 0-5 start, and it happened to be their District 3-2A opener.
“It feels good to get in the win column, my gosh,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “And I was a little stressed out, too. I thought the first half we played really good defensively.”
Gabe Masingale led three double-digit scorers for Central (1-5, 1-0 District 3-2A) with 18 points, and Carter Henderson added 15 points and Will Cooper 13.
The Chargers wrested control with a 9-0 first-quarter run, including a three-point play and a 3-pointer from Henderson. Jacob Ferguson converted a four-point play to keep the Chargers moving to a 15-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Central led as much as 23-10 in the second quarter and took a 26-18 advantage into halftime. Tellico (2-3, 0-1) got within six points three times early in the third quarter, but the Chargers were able to keep the Bears at bay and led 43-32 after Cooper’s trey to end the third.
The Chargers then put the game out of reach with a 10-3 run to start the fourth, with Masingale and Henderson picking up two steal-and-scores each during the burst. That left Central ahead 53-35, and Tellico never recovered.
“The second half, they made some adjustments and we started trying to cheat a little bit and it cost us,” Curtis said. “They stayed in the game a little bit, and we switched it back up, and I felt like our defensive pressure was too much. We played hard, we played a full game, and I’m pleased. Our offense has got to get better, but we’ll get it.”
Friday’s game was the first the Central and Tellico boys played since 2017. It was also the first time the Chargers and Bears were district opponents since 2009.
Central continues District 3-2A play Tuesday at Kingston, tipping off at roughly 7:30 p.m., after the conclusion of the girls’ game. Kingston is coming off a loss Friday at Sweetwater.
“It helps us confidence-wise after starting out 0-5, finally getting a win,” Curtis said. “And it makes you feel good. There’s a good vibe in there, and we go to Kingston, a tough team, tough place to play, very well coached, and so hopefully we can do more of the same stuff, maybe four quarters instead of three and a half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.