SWEETWATER — Meigs Middle School split a pair of games at Sweetwater on Tuesday
The Meigs Middle School girls lost 52-35 to Sweetwater. The Lady Tigers were led by Taylor McHone with nine points.
The Meigs Middle boys earned a 46-42 victory. Tuff Ricker led the Tigers with 18 points and Briar Welch added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.