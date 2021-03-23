McMinn County's first-week momentum carried over to an explosive start to District 5-AAA play.
Aaliyah Cagle and Addie Benton each hit a solo home run, and the Lady Cherokees rang up 13 hits and cruised to a 10-2 win over Bradley Central on Monday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe (6-1, 1-0 District 5-AAA) was coming off a strong showing in the Tiger Classic, in which it advanced to the top bracket's semifinal round.
“I feel like we had a lot of success this weekend, and coming off that success I felt like it led us into this,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers, who got his first district win as head coach. “A lot of girls got some confidence hitting the ball, and we were able to establish a lineup and a batting order where we were going to put everybody, and it came together right when we needed to.”
The Lady Cherokees were pretty good defensively, too. Sadie Brazzell picked up eight strikeouts against no walks and seven hits in her complete-game effort, and McMinn did not commit any errors.
“Any time you hold a Bradley team to that few runs, it’s huge,” Rogers said. “If you can keep them from scoring, and we hit the ball like that, we can beat just about anybody. Sadie pitched the ball great and hit spots, and I can’t say enough about my catcher (Taylor Hancock). When you talk about your pitcher, you can’t leave your catcher out, because she builds up our confidence, she does everything right, and she’s just the anchor of the whole defense.”
McMinn's first inning was a warning shot, with a Sammie Greeson walk and Sierra Tate single putting runners on second and third with no outs. However, an ill-placed bunt led to a double play that got Greeson tagged out at home, and a strikeout ended that first threat.
But the Lady Cherokees made good on their threat the next inning, which Hancock and Kaitlyn Evans led off with singles. Benton drew a walk to load the bases, and Cagle, Reagan Wade and Greeson all cashed in with consecutive RBI singles to build a 4-0 lead.
Cagle, who finished 3-4 at the plate, hit her solo shot over the left field fence in the third inning with two outs. Wade followed with her second single of the game, Greeson walked and Tate singled in two more runs to swell McMinn's lead to 7-0.
Bradley got both its runs the top of the fourth, which Riley Sermon led off with a double. Carly Chastain and Harley Jackson followed up with RBI hits. Madison Tedrow's single threatened to produce another run, but Greeson had the quick arm in center field, and Hancock received the ball at home plate just in time to get the tag out at home for the third out.
Brazzell gave up only one more hit after that half inning. And in the bottom of the fourth, Cagle's RBI double made the score 8-2, cashing in on Evans getting hit by a pitch and Benton's single.
Greeson reached base to start the bottom of the fifth after getting hit by a pitch, Tate singled for the third time, part of a 3-4 performance at bat, and Brazzell's RBI groundout tacked on another run.
Benton sailed her home run ball well over the left center fence in the sixth inning to produce the final score.
“Those are huge, they’re power hitters,” Rogers said of Cagle and Benton. “They did that in our Black and Gold games, Aaliyah got one this weekend, and Addie should’ve had two. She actually drove one to the fence that almost went over, but it just kind of dropped.”
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5 p.m. Thursday at home, continuing district play against East Hamilton. McMinn already saw the Lady Hurricanes once in the Tiger Classic, which was a 4-3 win for the Lady Tribe.
