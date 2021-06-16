NIOTA — Ed Clendenen’s final basketball team at McMinn County will hold a special place in his heart, both for its accomplishments and all the difficulties it had to overcome.
That is the message the outgoing coach had for the players, parents and Cherokee basketball supporters gathered at the team banquet in March at Springbrook Golf & Country Club, a couple of weeks before he had publicly announced his retirement.
“I want you to know how special you guys are to me, OK?” said Clendenen in one of the last times he addressed the team as a whole. “Because this is the hardest year we have ever had. We started off, half of us in school one day and half of us in school the next day. And then we all go off of school. Then we come back and we’ve got half the people here and half the people at home. We’ve got people getting out of bed at 6:30 in the morning to catch the bus, and we’ve got people getting out of bed at 2:45 to get to basketball practice at 3 o’clock.”
Those challenges, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, were just some of what made Clendenen consider this past season “probably the most difficult year that I can ever remember coaching- and teaching-wise in 35 years.”
Despite those difficulties, McMinn finished with a 15-15 overall record and ended the regular-season third place in the District 5-AAA standings. The Cherokees also advanced to the Region 3-AAA tournament for the fourth time in Clendenen’s final six-year stint at McMinn.
“Even the littlest things, communication and things, were difficult,” Clendenen said. “And I’m really proud of this group because through everything, they hung in there together, they played through it all the way to the end. We had set some goals before we started. We didn’t quite reach them, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. We felt like we had the chance to at least make the substate this year. And we came up a game short. And we had some great wins and we had some heartbreaking losses. It was really a roller coaster up and down. But it really was a special year, and you guys are the ones who made it that way.”
This year’s team banquet was held one year to the day from the day the previous year’s Cherokees were supposed to have their banquet — before COVID-19 got in the way of things.
“It has been a year to remember, I guess,” Clendenen said. “We were talking, and it was exactly a year ago tonight that we were going to have our banquet, and we got pulled out of school the previous day for COVID and never went back. So this is sort of an anniversary, and we had to put together a little banquet last year out there by the pool, and everyone was gone all over the place during the summer, and it’s nice to get back to a little normalcy.”
Eight seniors were part of Clendenen’s final basketball team at McMinn: Jordan Lane, Chris Jones, Jalan James, Hayden Frank, Donovan Daniel, Christian Brown, Parker Bebb and Andrew Beavers.
“I’ve never had a senior class of eight before,” Clendenen said. “I usually run them off before then. And that tells you what quality these young men are because they were still here. And you don’t run off men of quality. And that’s what these guys are.”
Returning and new Cherokee basketball players, under current head coach Randy Casey, have already played in several summer basketball camps this month in preparing for November.
Team awards announced at the banquet were as follows:
