Central golf falls to Kingston From staff reports Aug 16, 2022 KINGSTON – The McMinn Central boys' golf team lost to Kingston on Tuesday at Lakeside Golf Course. The Chargers shot 184 to Kingston's 141.Silas Ward and Alex Gaskins led Central, each shooting 43. Joe Houk carded a 48, Justice Ward 50 and John McDaniel 52.One Central girl, Sarah Houk, competed Tuesday and shot a 56. Kingston posted a team score of 79, led by a 36 from its top golfer.Central is back in action against Loudon on Thursday at Toqua Golf Course.
