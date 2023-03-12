MURFREESBORO – McMinn Central made it this far, earning a chance to claim the program's second TSSAA state championship, even as head coach Johnny Morgan believed the Chargerettes were hardly ever at their best during their run.
But Central's fortunes ran out in the Class 2A title game of The BlueCross Basketball Championships, falling to Westview 56-37 Saturday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
With the loss, the Chargerettes (28-8) settled for the program's fifth state runner-up finish, with a silver ball to take home, while Westview's Lady Chargers won their second straight state championship.
"The biggest thing is we had talked before the game about how we have not played well over here in either game,” Morgan said. “I think against Gatlinburg-Pittman we didn't play well, especially in the first half. Last night (against Gibson County) I don't think we played well, especially in the first half. And just kind of had spurts. So we talked about let's play like we've played all year long, basically when we were in the locker room. And run our offense. Early in the year we did a lot of trying to not lose games, I feel like. And I feel like we did this the whole tournament.”
Westview (33-1), whose only loss of the season was to the Gibson County team that Central beat the day before to get to the title game, played a zone defense the entire championship game that the Chargerettes could not solve.
Central finished Saturday with a 26.5% field goal percentage, and those shooting struggles came despite Morgan noticing that the player situated near the foul line against the Lady Chargers' zone was often open for a shot that would basically be a free throw but worth two points.
"And whoever we put at the foul line for the most part, I don't know if we were surprised that we were that open,” Morgan said. “But just catch it and have your back to the bucket and nobody's guarding you. And for me, if you can't make a foul shot then you don't deserve to win, anyway, and we wouldn't even take those foul shots. We wouldn't turn it loose and take those foul shots. And the longer you pass it around the more chance you've got of turning it over, and we did that a lot. They didn't do anything that we didn't expect. They didn't do anything that we didn't practice for today, and the offense that we run against a zone works.
“And we come out and make a pass here and make that pass and then we shoot a layup. And I'm sitting there telling my other coaches where has that been in the first half? And we press and I'm saying why don't we do that all the time? So it's a big stage and sometimes you handle it well and sometimes you don't.”
Westview led 12-7 after one quarter, then started the second period on an 8-0 run capped by consecutive 3-pointers. With the Chargerettes down 20-7 with 5:32 before halftime, a McCary Beaty jumper and Maddox Mayfield putback stabilized the situation. Central went into halftime trailing 25-16, still in it despite shooting 26% from the floor at that point.
“Now we had spurts of good, we really did. We had spurts of good,” Morgan said. “And our press had spurts of good. But same thing, at halftime we tell them, hey, we were awful and you're just down nine. We were really bad and we're just down nine. Be patient on our offense. Let's make sure we're running things. Every time that we did what we practiced we got good shots. And every time we got really good shots, with the people that we got in the right place, we were making good shots. And then we come out in the second half and we make a couple of shots. We come out the second half and we're pressing like we'd normally do all year long.”
A Mayfield layup and three to begin the second half drew the Chargerettes within four points, 25-21.
"Just get up and shoot, that's what I thought,” said Mayfield, who scored seven points for Central.
But the Lady Chargers engineered another 10-2 run, stretching their advantage over Central to 35-23.
"We tried to come back in the third quarter with the hope of winning,” said Karina Bystry, who led the Chargerettes with 15 points. “We were motivated, but we were too late to start and go hard again. We should have started in the first quarter. We waited too long and that was our downfall.”
Molly Masingale finally found her touch late in the third quarter with a 15-foot jumper and a 3-pointer, bringing the Chargerettes back within seven points before a layup from Westview's Miss Basketball finalist Jada Harrison made the score 37-28 heading into the final period.
"It helped with my confidence. Their zone is very impressive,” said Masingale, who ended Saturday with eight points. “They took away all the guard play as far as the perimeter, so we needed to get some in, we had to get it to the high post so to finally get a shot to fall and stuff like that, it picked everyone else's energy up, including mine.”
Bystry made a 3-pointer early in the fourth to keep the Chargerettes afloat, making the score 39-31, but Westview then shut the door with another 11-1 run as Central shot just 3-18 from the field in the final period.
“So it's one of those things where you hate to end a year when you've not played your best,” Morgan said. “And Westview's got a good team, they really do, and I think their team was better than our team tonight. And that's what the sport is about, it's not a one-on-one thing. I just think they played a lot better team ball than what we did, offensively and defensively.”
Harrison, an MTSU signee, finished with 17 points, but she did more of her damage with five assists. Westview drained seven 3-pointers from four different shooters. McCall Simms, who made two of those threes, matched Harrison's points total with 17, and Mary Anna Chester sank three triples and scored 12.
"She's a very shifty guard and she has the strength of a post,” Masingale said of Harrison. “So it's guarding her shiftiness and then beating and banging with her down low. And then I think not only is she a good driver and finisher, but she finds her teammates for threes. So when she does beat us off the dribble and we help, then she finds her teammates for threes. So I just think the combination of all those things was difficult for us to adjust to.”
Masingale, Bystry and Mayfield were named to the Class 2A All-Tournament team after the game.
