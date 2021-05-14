The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” Disc Golf Tournament will be Saturday and Sunday at the Athens Regional Park course.
This is a Pro/AM B Tier Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned event managed by Bluegrass Disc Golf of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The tournament has 148 players from nine states registered.
“This year we decided to up the ante and make it a two-day tournament,” Tournament Director H.B. Clark said. “This will be a great thing for both Athens and the PDGA. The skill level will be very high so we should see some good competition.”
As of now the tournament has about 145 players registered. The tournament will feature all skill groups, ranging rom recreational players to professionals competing for cash prizes.
Most of the players are from Tennessee, but some from as far away as Greeneville and Clarksville.
There are a few local disc golfers as well from Athens and Decatur.
There are also some currently registered disc golfers from Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.
Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. each day and will continue every 10 minutes until 2:30 p.m. Pros will begin at 12:40 p.m. with the pro-open starting at 1:10 p.m.
Spectators are welcome and will be admitted free to this event. The course will be closed for public play during the tournament.
“I guarantee you if you come watch the pros throw for distance on hole number 1, you will be amazed at how far a disc can be thrown and you will be telling your friends about it,” Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said.
Athens’ course was first built as a 9-hole course and it was later expanded to 18 holes.
“In 2011 when we designed the first nine holes and opened to the public, quite frankly people were wondering what disc golf was. Today, we have one of the most played courses anywhere,” Fesmire said. “During the initial stages, I asked PDGA member and course designer H.B. Clark about the future of disc golf in Athens. We both looked at the long-term course possibilities and I asked him to design a course capable of hosting this caliber of tournament.
“It is very satisfying to see this type of event come to our course after a decade of hard work. I encourage the public to support this event. With community support and a good showing this weekend, our goal is to elevate this to an A Tier PDGA tournament.”
For complete tournament information visit: https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/48344 or http://www.bluegrassdiscgolf.org/Athens.html
