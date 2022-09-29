Lady Cherokees top Ooltewah in five sets From staff reports Sep 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McMinn County volleyball team closed its regular season with a five-set win over Ooltewah on Tuesday at McMinn County High School, which was its third victory in District 5-AAA play this season.The Lady Cherokees are back in action in the district tournament, which begins Monday at Bradley Central High School. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Season Cherokees Sport Mcminn County High School Win District Tournament Victory Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 Tigers bat back Chargers' challenge, win eighth straight in rivalry Alleged hostage situation turns into arrest last week Police reports for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
