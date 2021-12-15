Mt. View swept a pair of games versus Niota on Monday.
The Mt. View girls won 42-12. Maddie Kirkpatrick led Mt. View with 15 points. Seven Lady Tigers scored, including Macy Knox with nine points.
Emma Ruth Falls led Niota with six points.
The Mt. View boys won 59-31. Jake Goodin led the Tigers with 19 points. Bradley Mayfield and Kaden Sanson each finished with eight points.
Niota wa led by Briley Swafford with 12 points. Linc Brazzell added seven points.
