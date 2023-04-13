EVENSVILLE — McMinn County softball scored 10 runs, but needed more as they fell 15-10 to the Rhea County Lady Eagles on the road Thursday.
The Lady Cherokees (10-4, 4-4 District 5-4A) got the scoring started as they scored five runs in the first inning. Peyton Ricker began the game with a leadoff walk followed by a Lexi Cooley single and a passed ball scored the game’s first run. Ama Grimmett’s RBI single made it 2-0 as Cooley scored quickly from third after she had advanced on the passed ball. Abbie Wiseman brought home two more Lady Cherokees as she singled to end the scoring.
“We came out early and were aggressive in the box. We swung at good pitches, put the ball in play, came out and scored five runs,” Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers said.
The Lady Eagles rallied back, however, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the inning to seize the lead.
“They came out there a good hitting team. They put the ball in play, we made some mistakes. It turned into seven for them and it was a shootout from there on,” Rogers said. “We put some runners via walk and, once they got runners on, they hit a few singles and blasted some doubles.”
The Lady Eagles took advantage of their base on balls in the game, walking nine times total, even though they were outhit. They put up five more runs in the bottom of the third inning after the Lady Cherokees scored a run in the top of the inning. The Lady Eagles now led 12-6 after three innings.
Cami Wade sliced a run off the deficit as she hit a home run in the top of the fifth inning, but the Lady Cherokees couldn’t add more as they still trailed 12-7 going into the sixth inning. A three-run triple by Macy Bobich in the sixth inning brought them closer, but the Lady Cherokees still trailed 12-10 with an inning and a half left to play.
Every time the Lady Cherokees inched closer, the Lady Eagles had an answer as they scored three runs themselves in the bottom of the inning, making the score 15-10, which would be the final.
“We battled back. Wade pitched a great game for us. She went the entire game for us. She was mentally and physically just a warrior tonight. We all fought and had adversity, some things didn’t go our way, but I feel like we are a better team after today,” Rogers said.
