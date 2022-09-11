McMinn County answered Maryville score for score and closed the Cleveland Girls' Classic with momentum heading into the rest of its District 5-AAA slate.
Lexi Lawson sent in two goals and Kylee Hockman another, and the Lady Cherokees battled back from two deficits to finish with a 3-3 draw against the Lady Rebels on Saturday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
"I'm really proud of our team because whenever we did get scored on, we had the response that we didn't want to give up,” said Lady Tribe head coach Arielle Halsall. “We wanted to fight for it. And as a team we came together after getting scored on, and that's why we got our goals that followed. The girls lifted their heads and came together as a team.”
McMinn (3-2-1) had two clean shots hit the frame of the goal in the first minute and another in the 15th.
But it was Maryville (2-3-2) that dented the scoreboard first, with Taylor Hoag scoring her first of a hat trick in the 19th minute.
The Lady Cherokees were particularly focused on the Lady Rebels' deadly Tennessee commit Kayla Barr, daring someone else to score for Maryville. Barr did not score Saturday, but she dished two assists for Hoag, including another goal in the 22nd minute that put the Lady Rebels ahead 2-0.
"We were going to make sure that they had to work for their goals, and it wasn't going to come from her (Barr),” Halsall said. “So I was really proud of (defender) Lyndy Arsenault. She did amazing and really shut her down. And our back line, every time they needed to, they helped step in to help cover her, too, so our defense did really well.”
Lawson finally put McMinn on the board with a line drive from the top of the 18-yard box with 8:24 before halftime. Just under four minutes later, Hockman arced in her goal, also from the top of the 18, after Emma Kate Trapp slipped her the ball in an open spot for the assist.
McMinn threatened a go-ahead score with about two minutes before halftime, with Abby Whaley's open look in the box from the left wing skipping just wide of the left post.
Hoag scored her third goal, again off a Barr assist, with 14:38 left in the game to give Maryville a 3-2 lead.
But Lawson again answered for the Lady Cherokees, stealing the ball from the Maryville back line and firing from the box into the net with 3:48 remaining to even the score. Lawson also threatened a potential winning goal in the final minute, but the Lady Rebels were able to force the goal kick just before the final whistles.
In a match that was played up and down the field, McMinn built narrow shot advantages of 20-17 overall and 14-11 on goal. Maryville, however, attempted seven corner kicks to the Lady Cherokees' two. Bella Hooper picked up seven saves for the Lady Tribe in goal.
McMinn has now picked up three wins and a tie since starting the season 0-2.
"From the start of the year, we've been connecting a lot better with our passes up front,” Halsall said. “And defensively I'm really, really proud of our group. We have our outside backs pressuring and covering, and our center backs coming in and covering for them. And then everybody is dropping in centrally, so our back line I'm especially proud of with the way they played tonight, and our goalkeeper Bella Hooper did amazing.”
The Lady Cherokees' Friday game in the Classic against Signal Mountain ended up canceled.
McMinn is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ooltewah for its first of two district road games this week. The Lady Cherokees are also at Bradley Central 7 p.m. Thursday.
