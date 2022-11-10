Riceville sweeps at E.K. Baker From staff reports Nov 10, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riceville swept its home basketball games against E.K. Baker on Thursday.The Riceville girls won 54-20, led by Lily Arwood with 21 points and Devanie Dawson 7. For E.K. Baker, Rylie Harper scored 18 points.Riceville’s boys won 47-19. Jaxson Gonzalez led the Wildcats with 16 points and Eli Hope added 9. For E.K. Baker, Mason Davis scored 17 points.The Riceville junior varsity boys also won 39-12, led by Zac Brown with 10 points and Matthew Woods 9. Ian Mayo led E.K. Baker’s JV team with 9 points. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riceville Junior Varsity E.k. Baker Boys Sport Point Davis Basketball Game Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton, Sherlin join Pelley in winning seats on Athens City Council Police reports for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 Niota passes liquor by drink, retains mayor, Calhoun commissioners elected Coffman, Carroll retain ACS seats while Forrest emerges from write-ins Bivens defeats challenger James in Decatur mayor race Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
