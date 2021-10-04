BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina — The Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams split their results Saturday at Montreat College, with the men winning 1-0 and the women losing 2-1.
Gavin Morgan flicked in the Bulldogs' winning goal in the final minute off a free kick, assisted by Manny Arredondo and Leo Sanchez. Wesleyan (4-5-1, 3-2 AAC) was out-shot 15-13, but shots on goal were even at 3-3. Montreat had a 5-2 advantage on corner kicks.
In the women's game, Jill De Waal, assisted by Krista Eik Hardardot and Jamie York, finished a cross in the 61st minute to put the Lady Bulldogs (5-3-1, 2-2-1) up 1-0. But Montreat scored the equalizer in the 78th minute and the winner in the 84th. Montreat had a 12-11 edge on overall shots, but shots on goal were even at 6-6. TWU kicked five corners to Montreat's three.
The TWU men play their next game 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Union College in AAC play. Both soccer teams then play Wednesday at home against non-conference opponent Johnson University, with the women's game at 1 p.m. and the men's game at 3:30.
