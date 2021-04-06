ENGLEWOOD – It was a good day for Meigs County softball and one to forget for McMinn Central.
The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Chargers 21-1 in four innings.
The Lady Tigers cranked out 16 hits, scoring eight runs in the second inning and 12 runs in the fourth. Kennedy Majors finished with four hits on the day, including a home run and five RBIs.
“It’s always a good day when you win a district game on the road,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said “We swung the bats well today. Everybody got to play. I thought Lainey (Fitzgerald) pitched the ball well and so did Kylee (Hitson). It was a good game all the way around.”
Central Coach Britt Shaw would obviously disagree as he knows his team has things to work on.
“We saw what areas we need to improve on,” Shaw said. “We did come back and score a late run so we didn’t give up. We have to get better, but I think we will because these girls work hard and they don’t give up.”
Meigs (7-5, 4-1 in District 5-AA) will travel to Sequoyah today in a big district showdown. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Central (0-7, 0-5) will host Tellico on Tuesday. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Meigs 21, Central 1
The Lady Tigers scored a single run in the first inning when Madison Hughes singled and later scored on a hit by Carlee McClemore.
The Lady Tigers broke the game open in the top of the second inning with eight more runs.
Majors led off the inning with a double and scored on a double by Sierra Howard.
After the first out, Olivia Miller singled home Howard. After a walk by Hughes, Toryn Lawson doubled home Miller and Hughes to make it 5-0.
McClemore was then hit by a pitch and Anna Crowder reached on a Central error to load the bases.
Lawson scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-0 and then Majors homered to left field to give Meigs a 9-0 advantage.
Central’s Brooklyn Martin walked to start the bottom of the second inning, but Fitzgerald ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers then put the game away with 12 runs in the top of the fourth.
The first few runs came on a single by Majors, a single by Howard and a single by Ella Crowder. Meigs led 12-0 at that point.
Meigs then scored on three straight bases-loaded walks to make it 15-0 and then a single by Victoria Davis brought in two runs to make it 17-0.
After the second out, Majors then singled home a run and Howard doubled home a pair of runs to make it 20-0.
The Lady Tigers’ final run came on a single by Shelby Kennedy that brought home Howard.
The Lady Chargers struck for a single run in the bottom of the fourth.
Leeanna Wilson then reached on an error with one out.
After the second out of the inning, which advanced Wilson to second, Hailey Curtis singled home a run to make it 21-1.
Meigs cranked out 16 hits with 10 Lady Tigers getting at least one hit.
Majors led the way with four hits, including a three-run homer and a double as she drove in five runs. She was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4.
Howard went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a pair of doubles. Miller went 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored a run. Ella Crowder was 1-for-1 at the plate and scored one run and drove in a run.
Others with RBIs were Lawson and Shelby Kennedy and Davis each with two. Miller, Sara Plank, Ella Scott, Jacelyn Stone and Ella Crowder each had one RBI.
Curtis, Kinslee Huckaby and Makenzie McDermott each had a hit for Central. Curtis had an RBI.
Central committed three errors. Martin started for Central in the circle and she gave up nine runs on eight hits in three innings, but only five of those runs were earned. She struck out two and walked one.
Fitzgerald picked up the win for the Lady Tigers. She gave up no runs and no hits while striking out seven and walking one in three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.