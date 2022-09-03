DECATUR – For the first time this season, Meigs County approached the fourth quarter with a lead. The Tigers could not protect it.
Bledsoe County finished the game with 10 unanswered points off two interceptions. The last three points, a 22-yard field goal with 16 seconds left, dealt the Tigers a 17-14 loss to begin Region 3-2A play Friday at Jewell Field.
“When you get up on somebody, you’ve got to put them away,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “We’re up 14-7, we need to score again and make it 21-7 and put the game away. And we’ve got to take care of the football.”
The Warriors’ ensuing squib kick, which Luke Pendergrass fielded, and a personal foul penalty for a hit out of bounds set Meigs up with 10 seconds left at the Bledsoe 44-yard line. A completion from Ethan Meadows to Tuff Ricker for 12 yards gave the Tigers a chance at a Hail Mary from the Warriors’ 32, but Meadows’ heave to the end zone ended up in a Bledsoe defensive back’s hands for a third interception.
And just like that, Meigs now finds itself in an unusual situation: 1-2 overall, 0-1 in region and on a two-game losing streak. The Tigers ended up with just 211 yards of total offense, including only 113 team rushing yards on 30 plays.
“We’ve been there before. I’ve coached a long time and I’ve been there before,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ll be OK. We’ll keep fighting. We’ll get it done.”
Bledsoe (2-1, 1-0) asserted authority on its opening drive in the wing-T, marching 65 yards in 16 plays to the first touchdown. Hunter Clark’s five-yard run to the end zone capped a possession that melted more than nine minutes.
The Tigers had a quick answer, however, with Bryson Hiefnar cutting up the field and racing down the right sideline 44 yards to paydirt. However, the two-point attempt fell short, leaving Meigs trailing 7-6 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
Meigs other two possessions in the first half advanced into Bledsoe territory before stalling out, the first of them on a holding call and an ineligible receiver penalty that resulted in a first-and-24.
For the game, the Tigers were penalized nine times for 45 yards.
"We had some penalties there on a couple of drives in the first half that just killed us,” Fitzgerald said.
Then on the Tigers’ next series, a Meadows completion to Logan Purgason for 31 yards set them up with first-and-10 at the Warriors’ 13, but that drive ended with a turnover on downs and left Meigs behind 7-6 going into halftime.
Meigs’ second-half opening drive went 14 plays and advanced as far as third-and-5 at the Bledsoe 13 before a fumbled snap again set the Tigers back and stalled them on fourth down.
But the Tigers got the break they needed forcing a fumble from Clark, which Dalton Purgason recovered at the Bledsoe 28. Meadows lofted a fade to Payton Armour in the end zone, who out-jumped two Warrior defenders for the go-ahead touchdown. Meadows ran in two points after to put the Tigers up 14-7 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
Meigs stuffed a Bledsoe attempt to go for fourth down from its own 43, but a holding penalty on the first snap of the ensuing offensive possession set the Tigers behind again. Meadows’ pass on first-and-23 then got picked with 52 seconds left in the third.
That gave the Warriors new life, starting at the Meigs 49, and nine plays later, Bledsoe quarterback Johnathan Thomas found Eli Tabor in the end zone on fourth-and-4 for the tying touchdown with 8:17 left in the game.
Again the Tigers advanced into Bledsoe territory, having first-and-10 at the Warriors’ 14 before two negative runs and another interception ended that drive.
And Bledsoe made Meigs pay for that second turnover. With the Warriors at their own 6-yard-line with 3:13 left after the interception, Thomas lofted a play-action pass to Tabor for a 69-yard gain to the Tigers’ 25. One more first down, with the help of an offside penalty from the Tigers, helped set up Salahadeen Janajareh for an easier winning field goal.
“And then we’re driving it, and they had a big play right there at the end,” Fitzgerald said. “The guy came in and hit the kick. And that’s a good high school football game. I hate to be on that side, and we’ve just got to learn from it and keep playing hard and get ready for next week.”
Meigs is back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Signal Mountain in non-region play. Signal Mountain lost 17-14 Friday at McMinn Central.
