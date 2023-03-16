OOLTEWAH — In an offensive explosion, McMinn County Lady Cherokee softball outlasted district opponent Ooltewah 18-9 on the road Thursday night.
The teams wasted no time scoring runs as they both plated two in the first inning. The Lady Cherokees erupted in the third inning as they appeared to pull away, scoring eight runs in the frame and going up 10-2.
Abbie Wiseman’s single in the third started the barrage. The Lady Cherokees forced walks to load the bases and McKenzie Wall walked, pushing another run across to extend the lead to 4-2. Madison Herd walked, forcing another run to score, and then Macy Bobich singled to right field to bring home another run.
Lexi Cooley joined the party as she singled to left field to score another run and make it 8-2, still with only one out. Cami Wade took her turn at the plate as she doubled deep to center field, scoring another run for the Lady Cherokees. Jillian Martin crushed the pitch she saw in the following at-bat, bringing home another run.
“We hit the ball well in the third,” Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers said.
The Lady Owls didn’t blink as they fought and clawed their way back from the 10-2 deficit and scored seven runs themselves, making the score 10-9 going into the top of the sixth inning.
“They started to put the ball in play — that’s what I tell my girls all the time, you put the ball in play good things are going to happen. They put the ball in play, we made a few errors, they made a few hits. When you compound and put those things together you’re going to score runs. What we have to do is understand they’re going to get hits, but if we can cut those errors out and keep those base runners off, those hits don’t turn into runs,” Rogers said.
Leading by only a run the Lady Cherokees came out in the sixth and exploded again, scoring eight more runs to put the game out of reach.
“We were preaching patience, we were getting pitches to hit. We put the ball in play and hit it hard. We continued to be aggressive on the bases and wanted to score as many runs as we could just to give us a cushion,” Rogers said. “The top of their lineup was coming up in the seventh inning, we just wanted to make sure we had some padding there.”
The Lady Cherokees scored a lot of runs, but Rogers knows there’s still work to be done.
“The biggest thing is our mental focus, making those routine plays and making sure we’re not getting those errors that compound into runs. Understanding that base hits and doubles are going to happen, but if we can cut down on errors and keep mental focus and make those routine plays we will be successful in the end.” Roberts explained.
