The Region 3-Small Class golf tournament has been postponed until Monday at Moccasin Bend Golf Club in Chattanooga, due to remnants of Hurricane Sally being forecast to arrive in the area Thursday.
Tee times for golfers from McMinn Central and Meigs County are as follows:
10:30 a.m. - Josh Loveday (Central)
10:50 a.m. - Preston Miller (Meigs)
11:10 a.m. - Silas Ward (Central), Trey Peaden (Meigs)
11:40 a.m. - Braden McLemore (Meigs), Connor Mason (Meigs)
Noon - Alex Schaumberg (Meigs)
1 p.m. - Kerigan Klauber (Central)
1:10 p.m. - Carsi Beaty (Central)
1:30 p.m. - Macey Bunch (Meigs), Abby Paul (Central)
1:50 p.m. - Zoe Womac (Meigs)
2 p.m. - Madison Bradford (Meigs)
