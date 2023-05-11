FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – A star on and off the field, Tennessee graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers has been named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
A native of Athens, Rogers graduated from UT in May 2022 with a 4.0 GPA and an undergraduate degree in kinesiology. Currently, in grad school, she is pursuing a Master's in kinesiology with a biomechanics concentration.
As a part of her graduate studies, Rogers is reaching softball injuries – specifically pitching injuries – spending most of her time in the biomechanics lab studying her own mechanics. Measuring her pitches through force plates, body sensors and cameras capturing her pitching motions, Rogers hopes her research will help her figure out how to keep pitchers at the top of their game while avoiding injury.
In addition to being named scholar-athlete by the SEC, Rogers is also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. The former three-time TSSAA state champion Meigs County standout has been named an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete on three occasions.
An All-American in the circle, Rogers leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation in earned run average at 0.76. She owns a 15-1 record this season and has made 21 appearances with 16 starts, nine complete games and five shutouts. In 110.1 innings of work, she has fanned 149 batters and held her opponents to a .119 batting average.
The righty is undefeated in conference play with an 8-0 mark and a 0.89 ERA. She has tallied 70 strikeouts in 63.0 innings of work in league play and leads the SEC with a .107 opposing batting average.
Rogers joins Cailin Hannon (2021), Ellen Renfroe (2014), Lillian Hammond (2009) and Lindsay Schutzler (2007) as the five Lady Vols to be named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.