DECATUR -
Meigs 2, Sweetwater 0
Meigs County clinched at least a first place tie for the regular season district title Monday, but there were no celebrations.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, but didn’t generate any offense after that in a 2-0 win over visiting District 3-AA opponent Sweetwater. Fortunately for them, pitcher Fitzgerald threw a one-hitter, but Davis said that lack of offense will hurt at some point.
“We pitched the ball well, we threw it well, but we did not hit well,” Davis said. “One of these days we are going to lose a game 3-2 or 2-1. We have a bunch of nice girls, a great group, but they have to play a little meaner. They have to communicate with each other and they have to be aggressive. They have to have more fire and want to win.”
The win on Monday clinched at least a tie for first place in the district standings and the Lady Tigers (14-2, 8-0 in 3-2A) can clinch first place by themselves with a win at Sweetwater on Wednesday.
All the offense for the Lady Tigers was in the bottom of the first inning. Majors sliced a one-out triple to right field and then, after the inning’s second out, Howard singled her home.
Fitzgerald then doubled home Howard to make it 2-0.
That was all the scoring in the game as both pitchers controlled the game.
Fitzgerald sat the Lady Wildcats down in order in every inning except the third and sixth. She gave up a hit in the third and a walk in the sixth, but neither batter advanced to second base.
In seven innings, Fitzgerald struck out 11 batters on just 87 pitches and walked one.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers finished with six hits, but aside from the second inning the only time Meigs got more than one hit in an inning was the fifth - and both of those came with two outs.
Majors went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Howard and Fitzgerald each drove in a run.
