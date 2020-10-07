DECATUR — The Meigs County Youth basketball league is starting Nov. 7 and runs through the middle of February.
The deadline to sign up is Oct. 24. The league is for players in K-5th grade and registration is $15.
Anyone interested in coaching or bringing a team should contact Max Davis at 423-368-9034.
