CLEVELAND — McMinn County faced its share of adversity Thursday, both from some of its own mistakes and from a Bradley Central soccer team that is more competitive than usual.
But at the end, one goal each from Brady Ervin and Zayn Knox were enough for the Cherokees to escape from Bradley Central High School with a 2-1 win, their first of the season.
“We’re still making some mistakes that we need to clean up going forward, but overall at the end of the day, we’ve got a win,” said Tribe coach Duane Rikard. “And that feels good and it gives us something to build on going into next week when we play Walker Valley and Cleveland. So I think it was a positive result for us, and it was a morale booster for our team as well.”
Ervin, a sophomore, took a throw-in from Nick Arsenault in the Bears’ attacking third and launched in his arcing shot from the left wing 40 seconds in. But just five minutes later, Bradley produced a tying score when goalkeeper Noah Graybeal ran out to pick up a loose ball in the penalty box but could not secure it, leaving the net open. It was a rare misstep for Graybeal, who finished with eight saves.
Knox, a senior, put the Cherokees (1-3, 1-1 District 5-AAA) ahead for good in the 16th minute, taking a through ball from Ervin on the run down the right sideline and firing a line drive from a steep angle into the opposite corner of the net.
“We were more creative in this game than we have been for probably since the Baylor game,” Rikard said. “We’ve just been struggling to score. A lot of inexperience on the field, and my hope is that as the season moves forward that we’ll start to gel together and play with some chemistry, and the scoring will come. And it was nice to get some balls in the back of the net.”
But Bradley continued battling, denying further attempts from McMinn to score. And the Bears booted a free kick that threatened to equalize just before halftime before Graybeal punched it over the crossbar just in time.
“(Bears head coach) Miguel (Armenta) does a great job with Bradley,” Rikard said. “He doesn’t have the talent that Walker Valley or Cleveland has, but he has done a great job with these guys. This is probably one of the better Bradley teams we have played in a while. And it’s always tough to come here and play, too. It’s a real narrow field and it allows them to put numbers in their half.”
Typically a District 5-AAA cellar-dweller in soccer, the Bears were looking to change that, winning more 50-50 balls than the Cherokees through much of the second half and managing to narrow McMinn’s shot on goal margin. The Tribe ended the game with a 15-10 shot on goal lead, but Bradley actually finished with a 5-3 advantage on corner kicks.
“We struggled to clear things away first time, and that’s a weakness they exposed that we need to take care of going forward,” Rikard said. “But a big game from Noah Graybeal, and I felt like the back line bent and bent, but they didn’t break. So that’s a positive to come out of this.”
McMinn threatened an insurance goal a couple of times in the second half. The most dangerous threat came with 24 minutes left when the Bradley keeper overcommitted, leaving Will Blevins an open goal to fire into. But Blevins was called offside after receiving the pass from Ervin in the center of the field. With five minutes left, Spencer Sullins’ shot on a breakaway went just wide right of the goal.
And the Bears nearly punished those missed opportunities in the last minute, when Graybeal deflected an initial shot back into the field, giving Bradley a second chance at the goal. But defender Eli Amburgey denied that clean-up attempt in front of the goal just in time to keep the Cherokees ahead.
“That was a huge save, because that would have given Bradley some momentum,” Rikard said. “And district games don’t end in a tie, so we would’ve had to go into overtime, and with that kind of momentum, they would have been dangerous. It was a very fortunate, great play on his part.”
McMinn returns home to host Walker Valley for a 7 p.m. kickoff Tuesday, then stays home to face Cleveland 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.