KNOXVILLE — McMinn County baseball won one and lost one, each in walkoff fashion, Saturday at Bearden High School. The Cherokees defeated Bartlett 6-5 in the early game, then fell to hosting Bearden 3-2 in eight innings.
The Tribe (6-4) scored the winning run against Bartlett in the bottom of the seventh inning. Matthew Pledge and Mason Roderick walked to begin the half tinning, Jayden Miller sacrifice bunted over runners, and Ollie Akens’ bunt was good for the winning RBI.
Dillen Fields got the win against Bartlett. Fields, Jace Hyde and Miller combined for 10 strikeouts against two walks, nine hits and three earned runs. Akens hit 2-4 with two RBIs, and Brady Berry also drove in two runs. Roderick, Hyde, Akens and Ethan Barrett all hit a double each.
The game against Bearden was a pitcher’s duel, with the Bulldogs scoring in the first inning and McMinn evening the score at 1-1 in the sixth on a Hyde home run. Barrett, the starter, went four innings and recorded five strikeouts against two walks, four hits and one earned run, while the Cherokees struck out 11 times against Bearden’s starter.
Fields homered in the top of the eighth inning to put McMinn ahead 2-1, but an error, walk and wild pitch to start the bottom of the eighth helped the Bulldogs score the two winning runs on a fielder’s choice and a single. Carson Clark took the loss on the mound.
McMinn returned to District 5-4A play Monday at Ooltewah, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Cherokees play 7 p.m. Tuesday at home for the second leg against the Owls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.