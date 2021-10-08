SEVIERVILLE — Kerigan Klauber may not have shot her best score Thursday, but the McMinn Central senior is still positioned for a potential top-five state finish.
Klauber’s 10-over-par 80 landed her in a tie for fifth place after the first round of the TSSAA Class A Golf Championship at a rain-soaked Sevierville Golf Club.
Shooting 40 on the front nine, Klauber started the back nine with three bogies but was on the way to recovery with two straight birdies after. But double bogeys on three of her last four holes slipped Klauber into the tie with Annabelle Mulliniks of Cornersville.
“She wasn’t real happy with herself after the final four holes,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “This is not an easy course and it was soggy everywhere. But I thought she got through her rough patches, but just didn’t finish as strong as she’d hoped. She’s frustrated, hoping to shoot low tomorrow and secure a top-five finish.”
Connor Mason, of Meigs County, is in a tie for 39th after the first day with a 16-over-par 88. Mason started the day with a quintuple bogey and approached the turn with a 47, but he shot 41 on the back nine, which he started with a birdie and followed with a double bogey. Mason’s remaining holes were four bogeys and three pars.
“He was a little nervous, but of course that’s expected,” said Meigs coach Danny Wilson.
“But he calmed down and played real well. He just had two bad holes.”
Rain continued to fall over East Tennessee, including Sevierville, after the first round, so a soggy course will continue to be a factor as the tournament concludes today.
“They had about two inches of rain tonight, so I don’t know what to expect tomorrow,” Wilson said. “But he (Mason) will be calmer tomorrow, no doubt about that.”
Sophie Linder of Gordonsville tops the girls’ leaderboard after the first round with a 7-under-par 63, the only girls’ score under par. Karlie Campbell of Summertown shot an even-par 70, followed by Lanie Campbell of Summertown with a 74 and Macey Bromley of Riverside with a 76.
Immediately behind Klauber are two other girls from the same Region 2-A in a three-way tie for seventh, Brylee Crouse of Kingston and Lorien Sweet of Greenback.
Evan Woosley-Reed of Cascade leads the boys’ field after the first round with a 6-under-par 66, with Aidan Collier of North Greene in second with the day’s other under-par score with a 4-under 68.
Kingston’s boys with a first-day 307 and Summertown’s girls with a 144 are currently in the lead for the team Class A state championships.
