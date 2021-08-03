SPRING CITY – Youth was served Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway as 14-year-old Charlie Mefford of Belton, Ky. drove the Mefford Construction Elite Chassis to victory in the Brucebilt Ironman Modified Series 25-lap Main Event. Mefford led the first lap and the last seven to pocket the $1,200 top prize.
But local drivers also made an impact on Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway.
The 27-car Front-Wheel-Drive field was split up into a pair of 20-lap feature races that produced two first-time winners in the division during the 2021 racing season. Joe Scealf of Decatur took the win in the first main event driving the J&S Towing Chevrolet followed by Bo Millsaps of Decatur in the Millsaps Racing Honda and Carter Jolley of Spring City in the Jolley Racing Special.
The second Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Race was won by 14-year-old Nate Ingham of Athens driving the Ingham Racing Honda. Nathan Cooper of Rossville, Ga. finished second in the Cooper Racing Special and Robert Creasman of Dayton rounded out the top three in the Creasman Racing Honda.
Back in the Ironman Modified Series 25-lap main event, Amos Bunch of Wartburg took the second spot in the Red’s Muffler Shop Bandit and Brandon Kinzer of Allen, Ky. finished third in the Kinzer Racing Special.
Ricky Tinch of Deer Lodge came back from a lap 18 spin to finish fourth while driving the Tinch Racing Special and Kyle Turner of Crossville rounded out the top five in the C&S Logging Dirt Works.
Bunch earned the pole position for the main event during qualifying with a lap around the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval in 12.204 seconds.
The start of the race saw Mefford take the lead from the outside front row starting spot followed by Wayne James of Newport in the Steve’s Heat and Air Lightning, Bunch, Kinzer and David Pollen of Tampa, Fla. in the Pollen Racing Special.
The first of two caution flags came out on lap two when Larry James of Newport spun the Swarpin Racing TNT in turn two. When the field went back to green flag action, Wayne James got the inside line on Mefford going into turn one and took the lead coming off the second turn.
Tinch was on the move and drove up to the fifth spot on lap five. The halfway mark of the race saw James leading Mefford, Bunch, Tinch and Kinzer. The field was slowed for the second time on lap 18 when Tinch spun.
During the caution period, the leader, James, slowed and pulled to the infield with a broken J-Bar on the rear of his race car.
Mefford took command of the field for the restart, while Tinch raced his way back up through the field. Tinch sailed by Turner on lap 21 to claim the fourth spot and Mefford took the checkered flag with a .856 second margin of victory over Bunch.
In other action, Josh Collins of Knoxville drove the Knoxville Diesel Rocket to victory in the 25-lap Late Model Feature Race, followed by the defending Late Model Champion at Mountain View Raceway and the current point leader Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR. Brian Selby of Sparta was third in the Selby Racing Special.
Aaron Watson of Dayton won the 20-lap Sportsman Main Event driving the Watson Construction Capital Race Car. Point leader Joe Bray of New Tazewell was second in the Bray Roofing Rocket and Bradley Goodman of Spring City finished third in the Goody’s Power Sweeping Rocket.
The Beginner Sportsman 20-lap Feature Race was won by Tyler Jolley of Spring City in the Jolley Racing Special with David Peak of Evensville taking the second spot in the BS Welding Rayburn.
Tyler Loden of Spring City was third in the Lashes and Waxing By Paige GRT.
Jim Gilbert of Rossville, Ga. won the 15-lap B-Hobby Main Event in the Rat Rod Chevelle. Casey Cash of Spring City came home in the second spot driving the Duncan Family Automotive Group Camaro and Kenneth Daniels of Spring City finished third in the Daniels Racing Special.
Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy won his second straight 20-lap Thunder Feature Race at Mountain View Raceway driving the Ameka Wilkey Monte Carlo. Point leader Clayton Forsyth of Crossville finished second in the Forsyth Motorsports Chevelle and Spencer Walton of Crossville was third in the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo.
On Saturday night, Aug. 7 the Junior Front-Wheel-Drive division will race during intermission for kids 15 years of age and younger. They will run a controlled race with a pace car under the supervision of veteran driver Guy Ingham of Athens.
The Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions will also be in action on Saturday night, Aug. 7 with weekly point races.
This Saturday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand/tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-race registration and technical inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a heat race or get one lap of qualifying. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27) in Spring City. For more information, call 423-405-8490, visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com or the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway
