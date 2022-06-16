DECATUR – Payton Armour woke up to a nice surprise Wednesday morning.
That's when the Meigs County rising senior found out he was selected to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) All-State Team in Class AA, following a 2022 season the Tigers finished with a 16-11 record and placed fourth in the District 3-2A tournament.
“I was very surprised. To be honest I didn't think I would be on the list since my team didn't make it very far in the district tournament,” Armour said. “So when I woke up this morning and saw my name was on there I was pretty happy.”
Armour was the ace pitcher for the Tigers this season, running up an 8-1 record on the mound while recording 77 strikeouts and a 2.1 ERA. Armour was also a reliable hitter in Meigs' batting order with a .430 batting average and .605 slugging percentage, knocking 37 hits and scoring 38 runs.
"Payton is an outstanding young man who has put countless hours of time and effort into improving his game and is a vital part of our team's success this season,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “Proud of his recognition and look forward to seeing what the future holds for him."
Armour was one of 24 players in Class AA honored by the TBCA, and one of four players in District 3-2A to be recognized as All-State. Sweetwater's Jace Upton, Loudon's Braxton Roberts and Kingston's Kain Collins were also named to the All-State team.
“To have my name up there with other great players is pretty cool to me,” Armour said.
And Armour has bigger goals for his senior season, all focused on the Tigers as a whole rather than on himself.
“I hope my team has the same goal in mind as I do of winning a district tournament championship and making it to state,” Armour said. “I know they will because that's what coach Tyler keeps in the back of our mind the whole season.
“As for me, I don't really care about the accolades. I just want my teammates to remember me as a good Christian man who worked his butt off every single day. However, if the Lord allows it and I win district MVP or something like that I wouldn't be mad.”
The TBCA honor is one of two major All-State distinctions for baseball in Tennessee. The Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Teams are expected to be announced later this summer.
(0) comments
