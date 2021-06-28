It wasn’t the weekend McMinn’s Little League teams were hoping for.
The 7/8 year-old All-Stars were eliminated from the Region 6 All-Star Tournament while the 9/10 team lost its first game and will have to fight through the elimination bracket.
The 9/10 All-Stars will play again on Monday at 8 p.m. versus Maryville Blue at Athens Regional Park.
“It was a good baseball game,” McMinn Coach Chip Barnes said. “I thought our pitching gave us a chance, but we couldn’t hit it. Out of their three pitchers they pitched against us, that was their two aces. We saw them last night (Friday) and we knew they would be a challenge.”
McMinn finished with just two hits, both coming in the top of the sixth inning. Cayden Phillips singled and advanced on a groundout. Phillips then scored on a single by Eli Haga.
McMinn did draw seven walks, but couldn’t get the hits needed to score more runs. Wyatt Graves walked three times.
“Maryville threw their top three pitchers at us,” Barnes said, noting that his team struck out nine times. “They did a good job throwing strikes.”
McMinn used three pitchers as well.
Kason Barnes started the game and threw the first two innings. He gave up three runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one. Phillips then pitched 1-1/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks. Finn Holmes threw 1-2/3 innings and gave up two hits, but no earned runs. He struck out four and walked three.
McMinn played well in the field and had several catches on line drive hits.
“I thought our defense was really good,” Barnes said. “We made some great plays in the infield. We had some hard hit ground balls at us. Defensively, we did really good.”
Though disappointed in the loss, Barnes is hopeful for the rest of the tournament. If McMinn can reach the Region 6 finals it will move on to the district tournament.
A win over Maryville Blue on Monday would put McMinn up against the loser of Maryville Red and Fountain City on Wednesday at 7 p.m. All games will be played at Athens Regional Park.
McMinn lost 13-12 to Fountain City on Friday at Maryville in a dramatic ending after rallying from a significant deficit.
McMinn trailed 9-0, but started playing better from the third inning on. McMinn almost tied the game up in the final inning, but was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Eli Lawson, Reid Holden, Carter Holden, Cutter Cobble and Jake Finnell all went 2-for-3 at the plate.
“They played hard,” McMinn Coach Zach Harris said. “I just think nervous starting out. We were the better team, we just couldn’t get all the way out of the hole.”
Then on Saturday McMinn lost 17-6 to Maryville Red. McMinn, unlike Friday night, got off to a fast start on Saturday, scoring five runs in the first inning and then crossed the plate once more in the second. Maryville’s defense played well the rest of the way, however, and their offense came alive.
McMinn was able to hit the ball and finished with 11 hits. Reid Holden and Carter Holden both went 2-for-2 and Braylon Bohannon went 1-for-1, as did Ty Harris. Others with one hit were Eli Lawson, Cobble, Corbin Whatley, Finnell and Tucker Hicks.
