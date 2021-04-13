CLEVELAND – McMinn Central cruised in five innnings to a 13-2 victory on Monday at Tennessee Christian Preparatory School, winning its third straight baseball game.
The Chargers (5-11) scored five runs in the first and third innings and one run each in the second, fourth and fifth, taking a 13-0 lead. TCPS plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was not enough to avoid a run-rule.
Alex Ring was 3-4 at the plate with one RBI and two stolen bases. Malachi Martin hit 2-2 with two RBIs, Houston Evans 1-2 with a double and Silas Ward 1-2 with a double and a team-high three RBIs. Central out-hit TCPS 10-7 and committed only one error to TCPS' five.
AJ Hall (W) pitched all five innings, recording six strikeouts against a walk and seven hits.
The Chargers are on the road again 6 p.m. Friday at Greenback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.