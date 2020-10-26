CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central was beaten shortly after the opening kickoff, and Coach Derrick Davis wondered if it wasn’t even sooner than that.
The Chargers fell behind 28-0 in the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime on the way to a 45-0 loss on Friday at Red Bank in Region 3-3A, which put an end to Central’s playoff chances.
“We just were not able to slow them down, and you throw in some individuals who were just getting whipped and not giving much of a fight,” Davis said. “And it’s my fault. I had the wrong guys out there in some positions, apparently, so it falls on me. And I want to reiterate, I hadn’t seen this all year. I don’t know what it was, but it seemed like we were beaten when we got off the bus. And that’s hard to stomach there.”
The first quarter alone featured a blocked punt, and the Chargers (2-7, 0-4 Region 3-3A) committed three of their four turnovers before halftime.
Red Bank (6-0, 3-0) began three of its six first-half possessions within the Central 10-yard line, and another of them at the Chargers’ 25. The Lions scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half drives, which started the second half with the TSSAA-mandated running clock, and kicked a field goal in the third quarter.
Central gained only 32 yards of total offense in the first half and finished the game with 101 yards.
“I haven’t seen that this year. It’s very disappointing,” Davis said. “We saw it Friday night. Now Red Bank, I will say, can make you look bad. They’re undefeated in the games they’ve played and beaten some really good teams. But there’s really no excuse for going out there and not giving it your best, and I don’t know that we had everybody doing that.”
With the game out of half at halftime, the Chargers fielded some reserves and younger players whom Davis said will play in their season finale at Brainerd based on the effort they showed.
One of those youngsters, freshman Hunter Cook, led the Chargers in rushing with 45 yards on just two carries.
“We put some guys in the game later on that gave a great effort, and we’re going to give them a shot (Thursday) night,” Davis said. “It’s just disappointing there. You can get beat, but we’ve got some guys who got hurt, and I’m sure some legit, some of them I didn’t know if they wanted out and took that as an opportunity.”
Central’s season finale at Brainerd has been rescheduled to a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, due to it being Homecoming and a school night there.
“Hopefully we can put some guys in there regardless of what class they’re in and try to give a great effort and build on next year,” Davis said.
