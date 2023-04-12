DECATUR — Payton Armour almost single-handedly prevented Meigs County from sliding further back in the District 3-2A race.
The senior Lincoln Memorial signee hit a solo home run in the third inning and amassed 12 strikeouts against no walks in his complete game, and the Tigers outlasted Kingston 2-1 to salvage a series split Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
“Payton homered yesterday and his hot bat continued today with another center field blast,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “That combined with his 12 strikeouts on the mound single-handedly muffled the Yellowjackets offensively and defensively tonight. Glad to get another district win.”
It was a district win the Tigers (13-5, 4-4 District 3-2A) really needed, a day after a 6-2 loss Monday at Legion Field gave last-place Kingston (4-12, 1-7) its first district win of the season. Meigs held on to fourth in the district standings with Tuesday’s win.
Nate Hull getting hit by a pitch helped set the Tigers up for an insurance run in the fourth inning. Devon Paxton followed with a one-out single to put him and Hull at the corners, and Drew Goforth’s pop out to shortstop allowed Hull to score. But Paxton was tagged out trying to take second base on the play, ending Meigs’ threat for further runs.
The Tigers would need that second run, as Kingston crossed one in the top of the fifth after a single and a double. But Meigs’ defense sent off the Yellowjackets in order in the sixth, and Armour picked up his last three strikeouts all in the seventh inning to finish off the win.
Meigs is back in action 5 p.m. Friday at Gatlinburg-Pittman in non-district play.
YELLOWJACKETS 6, TIGERS 2 —Monday: Armour led off the game with a solo homer, but last-place Kingston found its offense — helped by Meigs’ five errors — with two runs in the third inning and then four more in the fourth.
A Jacob Simms RBI single in the top of the seventh was all the Tigers could muster for the rest of the game as they fell to the stunning defeat, having struck out 12 times.
Armour hit 3-3 and Nate Levy 2-3. Hull took the loss after his 3 2/3-inning start. Levi Caldwell relieved Hull the rest of the game and recorded six strikeouts.
“Payton Armour and Nate Levy both had a good day at the plate for us, but as a team, we didn’t hit the ball,” Roberts said. “We struck out 12 times and defensively made five errors. We didn’t deserve to win.”
