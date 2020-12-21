SPARTA — McMinn Central split the first two games of the Sonic Shootout over the weekend.
The Chargers whipped Cumberland County 82-57 on Friday, but lost to White County 79-44. Central will play on Monday at 2:30 p.m. against Cookeville. “We played some of our best basketball on Friday against Cumberland County,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We had good runs in the third and fourth quarters to put it away.
“Against White County, we didn’t play all that well, but White County is really good. We did some good things and the guys played hard, but we were just overpowered.”
White County’s Grant Slatten, a 6’5 point guard, is a University of Mississippi commitment.
“After the first quarter we went man to man defense and we put Darius (Carden) on him,” Curtis said. “Darius did a good job on him, but we just didn’t have enough offensive firepower.”
Curtis said Cookeville will provide another good challenge on Monday.
“They have a lot of guards and they like to run the floor,” Curtis said. “So the pace will be what we like, it will just depend on if we can handle their press and if they can handle our 1-3-1 (defense).”
Central is one of the few teams in the area still playing as many schools have shut down athletics for a couple of weeks due to COVID-19.
“We may be the only team in our district still playing, us and Loudon,” Curtis said. “We are getting better and everyone else is sitting at home, so that’s good for us.”
Gabe Masingale scored seven of Central’s 14 first quarter points with the rest of the scoring coming from Carden and Samuel Masingale. Central led 14-13 going to the second quarter.
The second period was just as competitive with Central winning the quarter 19-18. McCain Baker drilled a pair of three-pointers and Carden and Carter Henderson each hit one trey.
The Chargers separated themselves in the third quarter, outscoring the Jets 22-10.
This time it was Carden leading the way with nine points, including a pair of three-pointers. Caleb Foote, Henderson, Gabe Masingale and Samuel Masingale also scored.
Central went on a 21-2 run in the third to come away with a 55-41 advantage.
The fourth quarter was more of the same with Central outscoring the Jets 27-16. Foote made four buckets in the fourth while Carden hit a bucket and three free throws and Baker hit a trey. Samuel Masingale made four free throws.
Others scoring in the quarter were Adrian Lenoir, Henderson, Isaiah Edmonds and Casey Wade.
Central hit nine three-pointers in the 82-57 victory, including three each by Baker and Carden. Gabe Masingale hit two treys and Henderson had one.
Carden led the Chargers with 23 points, but he was one of five Chargers in double figures. Gabe Masingale and Henderson each had 12 points and Samuel Masingale had 11. Foote added 10 points.
The scorebook could not be obtained for the White County game before deadline. The box score will likely be included in Tuesday’s DPA Online along with Monday’s game against Cookeville.
