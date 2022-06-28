Speical Olympics golfer Ryan Triplett holds up his scorecard standing with his partner, M.E. Davis, after winning the East Tennessee Regional on Tuesday. The win qualifies Triplett for the state tournament in Smyrna in September.
ETOWAH - Tuesday was a good day for Ryan Triplett.
The special olympics golfer from Etowah won the East Tennessee Regional on Tuesday after shooting a 98 at the Bear Trace course at Harrison Bay. He was then notified that starting next year he is moving up a level.
“We squeaked by, but we will take it,” Triplett said.
Triplett noted that he and his playing partner, M.E. Davis, had a chance to shoot in the 80s before one bad hole messed that up. But he said a 98 at Bear Trace isn’t that bad a score, noting Bear Trace is usually the most difficult course he plays most years.
“Their greens are challenging,” Triplett said. “Sometimes they roll fast, sometimes they are slow and others they do both. We know the course well, but it's still probably the hardest one.”
Triplett also won the East Tennessee Regional last year.
“It feels good to win it in back-to-back years,” Triplett said.
Winning the East Tennessee Regional qualifies Triplett for the state and will now go to the East Tennessee Open in two weeks. Then he will participate in the Middle Tennessee Regional even though he has already qualified for the state tournament in Smyrna, which will be held in September.
After he was finished with his round on Tuesday, the event administrator wanted to talk to him and his mother. He was hoping he wasn’t in trouble.
Instead, they wanted to know how he would feel about moving up a level from level 3 to level 4 next year. Level 3, where he currently plays, is 18-hole alternate shot with a playing partner. Level 4 is 18 holes solo, but he can have a caddie.
“I said it’s fine with me,” Triplett said. “It will be a new experience. I will get to see new people and face a different challenge. Starting next year, everything will be on me. But I’m excited about it.”
Davis will be his caddie.
“I can still blame him (on a bad shot),” Triplet joked.
There is still work to do, however, at level 3.
“My goal is to end level 3 by winning the state,” Triplett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.