OKLAHOMA CITY — USA Softball announced Wednesday that Tennessee junior outfielder Kiki Milloy and senior pitcher Ashley Rogers have been named to the organization’s Top 50 “Watch List” for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate National Player of the Year award. The Lady Vols are one of 15 teams in the country and one of seven SEC programs to have multiple players mentioned on the list.
Rogers was one of the top pitchers in the Southeastern Conference throughout the 2021 season, as she finished her junior year ranked atop the SEC in ERA (1.32) and opponent batting average (.132) while ranking second in the league and top-7 in the country in strikeouts (296, 5th NCAA) and victories (26, 7th NCAA). The Tennessee ace picked up second team All-America and first team All-SEC honors at the conclusion of the campaign.
Milloy had a breakout year in 2021 as she led the team with a 1.103 OPS, 50 runs scored and 59 hits. Her 37 stolen bases were tops in the SEC and ranked sixth in the NCAA, and Milloy was recognized alongside Rogers as a second team All-America and first team All-SEC honoree. The Woodinville, Washington, native spent the first week of January at the USWNT Selection Trials as one of 45 players invited to try out for the national team at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.
The Top 25 Finalists for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 20. While an athlete does not have to be on the “Watch List” to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be revealed May 4 with the Top 3 being released May 18. The 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series.
Milloy and Rogers become the 32nd and 33rd Lady Vols to receive mention on the Top 50 Watch List for the Collegiate Player of the Year award. Legendary Lady Vol alumna Monica Abbott took home the honor in 2007, and UT has had four players named Top 3 finalists for the award on five occasions — most recently Meghan Gregg in 2017.
Tennessee opens the 2022 season in Miami February 11 with a doubleheader against UNC Greensboro and Maryland in the Felsberg Invitational hosted by FIU. The Lady Vols’ home opener is on March 2nd as they play host to Tennessee Tech at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on AllVols.com.
