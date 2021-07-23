McMinn County golf car wash Saturday From staff reports Jul 23, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The McMinn County High School golf team will hold a car wash starting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Auto Zone in Athens. Proceeds will help fund and support the student-athletes involved in McMinn golf. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Golf Mcminn County High School Car Wash Motor Vehicle Sport Athlete Team Proceeds Zone Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Angelia Evans Giles Police reports for Monday, July 19, 2021 Police reports for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Police reports for Friday, July 16, 2021 Masks, virtual learning not in the plans for McMinn County Schools Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
