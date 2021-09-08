McMinn Central destroyed District 7-AA opponent Chattanooga Central 9-0 in 44 minutes on Tuesday.
Carlee Rule scored the hat trick with three goals while Kellan Baker put up a brace with two goals. Reagan Baker, Emma Grace Tuggle and Autumn Underwood each scored once. Tuggle handed out two assists and Savannah Miller had one.
Central fired off 23 shots compared to just two for Chattanooga Central. Central goalies McCary Beaty and Jackie Payne combined for two saves.
The Chargerettes will host Rhea County 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.