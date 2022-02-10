No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan defeated Pikeville 5-2 on Tuesday at Athens Insurance Stadium. Cayle Webster had two RBIs to go with one RBI each from Parker Stinnett, Braxton Turner and Logan Johnson. Landon Walker got the win while Liam Doolan got the save.
The Bulldogs (4-0) take to the road for the first time on Thursday with a 2 p.m. first pitch against No. 17 St. Thomas to begin the 2022 Southeast Rumble in Waleska, Georgia. TWU continues that tournament Friday against Indiana Tech, then plays two games Saturday against Taylor University and No. 19 Middle Georgia State College.
