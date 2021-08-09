GREENBACK — Meigs County wrapped up its fall scrimmage season with a solid effort at Greenback on Friday.
There was only one touchdown scored and the format was 10 plays for one offense before that team’s defense hit the field. So while it was not a game-like scrimmage, the Tigers’ starters controlled the game as Greenback’s offense managed very few plays of more than a few yards against the Meigs starters.
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said he was pleased with his team’s effort, if not their execution all the time.
“The main thing we wanted to see is them playing hard and line up right on defense, and I think we saw good effort,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t know if we did everything right, we will have to take a look at the film, but we saw good effort and that’s what we wanted to see.”
Justin Key appeared to have a good scrimmage at running back while Hunter Bright and freshman Devon Paxton each came up with interceptions.
Younger players, besides Paxton, who Fitzgerald said he noticed were Matthew Boshears, Bryson Heifner, Dylan Carroll, John Ziegler and Michael Sneed.
Meigs just needed three plays to score on its first 10-play series. After a five-yard run and then a carry for minimal yardage by Key, Logan Carroll hit Cameron Huckabey on a long pass and score.
Dylan Carroll also had a good run as well later on in the series.
Meigs’ defense again gave up little yardage on Greenback’s second series. The Tigers moved the ball on their next possession with Huckabey catching a few passes from Logan Carroll. Meigs had what would have been a medium-yardage touchdown pass dropped in the end zone on the drive’s 10th play.
Meigs’ defense again got a couple of turnovers on Greenback’s next series, one on a fumble off a bad shotgun snap and the other an interception by Paxton.
Luke Pendergrass had a solid run in Meigs’ next series, as did Logan Purgason and Adrian Childree picked up good yardage on a pass reception near the sideline. Heifnar also picked up a solid gain on the last play of the series.
Meigs then began playing a lot of backups and younger players. Greenback was able to move the ball better, but Meigs still made some plays defensively.
The last offensive series belonged to the Meigs backups. Paxton completed a pair of medium yardage passes.
The next time Meigs hits the field will be during the jamboree on Aug. 13 at Loudon. Meigs is scheduled to face Lenoir City.
