SEVIERVILLE — Both local high school representatives played well in the Class A state golf tournament despite having to overcome some rough play at times.
McMinn Central senior Kerrigan Klauber finished her high school golf career by finishing sixth in the state tournament. Sophie Linder of Gordonsville won the singles tournament.
Meigs County’s Connor Mason, also a senior, finished 31st overall, but was in the top 15 for individual players.
Klauber was away on a church trip when contacted by The Daily Post-Athenian, but texted a few comments.
“It was a little bit different being a senior,” Klauber said of being at the state tournament this year. “I had a lot less nerves than previous years. I was just hoping to have a good time, have a good finish and enjoy my last high school tournament.”
Klauber did struggle at times, especially on the first day, but she didn’t give up and finished strong on the second day.
“She didn’t play the way she expected to, but she hung in there,” Central head coach Daniel Curtis said. “I’m proud of her.”
A sixth-place finish in the state tournament sounds good, but she was hoping to do better.
“I know a sixth-place finish sounds like a big accomplishment, but I personally was disappointed in my finish,” Klauber texted. “I know I had the opportunity to finish in the top five, I just didn’t have my best stuff those two days.”
Curtis agreed that Klauber may not have had her best game on display, but said the course had something to do with that along with a bad day putting, even though she still had seven birdies on a very difficult course.
“Her putter let her down a bit. If she hadn’t three-putted a few times and four-putted once, I think she’s top three,” Curtis said, noting that the wet course took away her driver play a little bit, usually one of her advantages over her competition. “Her length was not as much of a factor today. The course was wet and the ball stopped (without as much of a roll) and that took away from her length. The driver was working good for her, but the wet course didn’t help.”
Klauber acknowledged that the course at Sevierville Golf Club was difficult, saying it was very hilly and long. The wet conditions due to recent rain didn’t help either.
“There was lots of standing water on the course, making iron shots difficult to control,” Klauber said.
There were a few difficult moments during the tournament and Klauber thanked Curtis and Assistant Coach Bob Lambert for their encouraging words.
What is more remarkable about Klauber’s performance is that for the last three years she has been pretty much alone in terms of her golf other than her swing coach in Knoxville.
According to her mother, Heather, Klauber played golf with her grandfather, Ray Handley, when she was 10.
Handley is the person who introduced Klauber to golf and, her mother said, Handley said his granddaughter had “that thing that can’t be taught” in her golf swing. They spent at least five days a week together at the golf course and “he was so proud of her and was excited to see her make it to the next level,” according to her mother.
Then, he unexpectedly passed away after her ninth-grade year.
“I proud of her for doing it on her own without him the last three years,” her mother said. “We know he is watching over her and is proud as he can be.”
Klauber was talking to a couple of colleges after she finished on Friday. Her mother said she has plenty of options to choose from and a college decision is expected in the coming weeks.
Mason didn’t start his high school golf career with a lot of experience, with Meigs Coach Danny Wilson saying most of what he has learned about golf has come in the last two years.
Mason had a rough Thursday, but bounced back with a good day on the final day of his high school career on Friday.
“Struggled a little bit on Thursday, but birdied the final hole and then played really well on Friday,” Wilson said. “He was just a few holes, I think, from being in the top 10.”
As with Klauber, the wet conditions didn’t help, but neither did the length of the course. He played 54 holes in two days, walking the course each day.
“The course was tough,” Wilson said. “I’d say he walked about 30 miles over the two-day tournament. It was hard on everybody.”
Mason said he thought he could have shot a little better score, but overall he was pleased with how things turned out. After all, he had never picked up a golf club until his freshman year of high school.
“It was one of the better experiences I’ve had as a golfer. I had a great time meeting new friends,” Mason said of the state tournament. “The course was extremely challenging and it is something I wish I could have done all four years of high school.”
After having no golf experience, Mason was on the golf team for four years, though he missed much of his sophomore year after having shoulder surgery.
While he enjoyed the state golf tournament, he was affected by the crowds and everything that came with the event.
“The first day I was very nervous,” Mason said. “It’s nerve-wracking with all the people watching you. I got my nerves calmed down and finished OK. I was calm on the second day and I was able to play my game.”
Mason had a lot of thoughts going through his mind as he walked off his final green as a high school golf player.
“There was a lot of emotion,” Mason said. “Mostly joyous moments like not having to walk another course, but some sad moments because it’s my last tournament and not being able to make friends on the course anymore.”
Mason is open to playing college golf, but does not have any colleges in mind at the moment. If that does not work out he plans to attend a technical school.
Mason thanked Wilson for his support the last couple of years since taking over the golf team.
“I’m really pleased with Coach Danny Wilson, he was able stay with me and he is the one that made this possible,” Mason said. “I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Wilson thanked the administration and Meigs County Schools for the opportunity to go to the tournament. He especially thanked the booster club for their efforts.
