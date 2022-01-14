ENGLEWOOD – It's postseason time for elementary school basketball teams in McMinn County again, this time with a business sponsor.
The Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Tournament begins Saturday at McMinn Central High School in The Roundhouse. As it has the last two seasons, the tournament doubles as the Area 10-A basketball tournament in TMSAA postseason play.
Bojangles is sponsoring this year's tournament, according to McMinn County Schools elementary athletic director Glen Puryear.
The tournament follows the same format established last year, with all eight teams in a combined bracket and all with an opportunity to get hot at the right time and make a run to a Section 2-A tournament berth.
The first-round games take place between the fifth and eighth seeds and the sixth and seventh seeds in both the boys' and girls' brackets. The winners of the 5-8 games move on to the second round against the fourth seeds, and the 6-7 winners face the third seeds in the second round. Losers within the first two rounds, which both take place Saturday, face the end of their seasons.
The semifinals take place Tuesday, with the lowest remaining seed from Saturday facing the No. 1 seed and the higher seed from Saturday battling the No. 2 seed. Winners of the semifinals advance to the championship game and the sectional tournament.
The championship and third-place games take place Thursday. The third-place winners claim the area's last remaining sectional tournament berths.
Englewood is the defending champion for the girls, and Riceville for the boys. Both defending champions are No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets this postseason.
The schedule for the tournament is as follows:
Saturday
• 9 a.m. – Girls: No. 5 Calhoun vs. No. 8 E.K. Baker
• 10 a.m. – Boys: No. 5 Niota vs. No. 8 E.K. Baker
• 11 a.m. – Girls: No. 6 Rogers Creek vs. No. 7 Niota
• Noon – Boys: No. 6 Etowah City vs. No. 7 Rogers Creek
• 1 p.m. – Girls: Calhoun-E.K. Baker winner vs. No. 4 Riceville
• 2 p.m. – Boys: Niota-E.K. Baker winner vs. No. 4 Calhoun
• 3 p.m. – Girls: Rogers Creek-Niota winner vs. No. 3 Etowah City
• 4 p.m. – Boys: Etowah City-Rogers Creek winner vs. No. 3 Englewood
Tuesday
• 5 p.m. – Girls: Highest remaining seed vs. No. 2 Mountain View
• 6 p.m. – Boys: Highest remaining seed vs. No. 2 Mountain View
• 7 p.m. – Girls: Lowest remaining seed vs. No. 1 Englewood
• 8 p.m. – Boys: Lowest remaining seed vs. No. 1 Riceville
Thursday
• 5 p.m. – Girls' third place
• 6 p.m. – Boys' third place
• 7 p.m. – Girls' championship
• 8 p.m. – Boys' championship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.