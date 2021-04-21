No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan picked up two more victories, winning 12-2 on Monday at Freed-Hardeman, then coming back home to Athens Insurance Stadium on Tuesday to take down Martin Methodist 14-7.
In Monday’s game, Freed-Hardeman led 1-0 after three innings, but the Bulldogs (41-3) went ahead with two runs in the fourth inning and then exploded for 10 more in the fifth. Gary Mattis Jr. homered twice and Shamoy Christopher, Carson Ford and Jermayne Ward also went yard. Robert Gonzalez pitched all seven innings of the run-rule win, recording seven strikeouts.
On Tuesday, TWU led 4-3 after five innings and exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning. Mattis (6 RBIs) and Alex Flock (3 RBIs) each homered twice, and Dan Fry and Zach Hogueisson also hit a dinger each. Chandler Kendall also tallied three RBIs. Michael Taylor (4 Ks) got the win.
The Bulldogs are on the road this weekend at Point University in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. TWU plays one game 6 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
