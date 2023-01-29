SWEETWATER – The Chargerettes did not look like their usual selves in the first quarter, and that was by design.
Electing to focus on its half-court game this time around, McMinn Central actually trailed for the first five minutes of its 62-14 District 3-2A win Friday at Sweetwater High School.
The district's last-place Lady Wildcats scored the game's first points on an early 3-pointer, and the Chargerettes had missed their first four field goal attempts before Reagan Baker got a steal-and-score almost three minutes into the game.
Maddie Kirkpatrick made a 10-foot jumper with 3 minutes left in the first quarter to finally put Central ahead to stay at 4-3. Through that slow start, head coach Johnny Morgan resisted the urge to switch to the Chargerettes' typical full-court press.
“I was tempted two or three times to say, 'Let's go get them,' but I wanted to work on that half-court defense and our half-court offense,” Morgan said. “And it took us a while there to get started on our offense because we just do such a good job of getting it and going running with it. So we wanted to make sure we can play a halfcourt offense, and I thought we finally kind of adjusted a little bit. And they still got in a hurry at times on shots and running it right at times. But that was good.”
A McCary Beaty hoop inside and four Molly Masingale points pulled the Chargerettes (17-5, 9-0 District 3-2A) out to a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Karina Bystry scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter, in which Central prolonged its run to 28 unanswered points. Despite still not pressing full-court, Central forced 21 first-half turnovers from Sweetwater (4-13, 0-9) and led 30-5 at halftime.
The Chargerettes scored the third quarter's first 13 points and led 53-10 after three, and play got a bit chippy in the fourth quarter.
“I think the biggest thing I was happy with was how physical the officials let the play get, and a lot of elbows to the face with nothing called, and we showed how classy we were,” Morgan said. “And I told them that after the game, we got good players, we got a good team, but the biggest thing I was proud of was that we didn't get wrapped up in that. We didn't shy away, but we didn't do anything to get one of us thrown out or anything like that. We kept our composure, and that was the best thing about that game.”
Masingale finished with 18 points for Central and Kirkpatrick nine. The Chargerettes wrapped up the District 3-2A top seed with the win. Even if Central was to lose to Meigs County on Tuesday, it would still be the No. 1 seed because it swept common opponent McMinn County, while Meigs split with McMinn.
WILDCATS 49, CHARGERS 36: With the way both boys' teams were playing defense, Central had little margin for error on offense, especially with leading scorer Gabe Masingale serving the second game of his two-game suspension after his ejection Monday against McMinn County.
A 1-7 field goal shooting performance in the second quarter put the Chargers behind 19-12 at halftime and playing catch-up the rest of the way.
"Shots were just not falling for us. We were playing good defense, and we haven't played good defense (the last two games),” said Central head coach Daniel Curtis. “But most of the year we played good defense. Tonight we played good defense, we played good offense, I felt like we took care of the basketball and took the shots we needed to take. We did the things we needed to do, and it didn't fall. Our shooting percentage is so low right now, and I don't know how to fix it.”
Raymond McCarty, a sophomore, scored six of his 10 points in the first quarter to help Central (8-15, 3-6) to a 10-9 lead. But the only two points the Chargers scored for the rest of the half was from Will Cooper midway through the second period.
"I felt like we guarded them well and did a good job, but I thought they guarded us really well, too,” Curtis said. “For them to guard as well as they do, we got the shots we needed, but they just did not go in. So kudos to them for the defense they played.”
Buckets from Novice Cox and McCarty inched the Chargers within 19-16 early in the third quarter, but Sweetwater (10-8, 6-3) responded with a 7-0 run, with five of those points coming on free throws. With Central down 26-16, Jacob Ferguson and Cooper combined for a 9-4 burst to end the third.
McCain Baker drilled a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the fourth to bring the Chargers within 30-28. Buckets from Baker, Cox, McCarty and Cooper kept Central within 41-36 with about three minutes left.
But shooting woes struck again for Central, as it missed its last seven shots from the floor and committed two turnovers. Sweetwater scored the game's last eight points, starting with a Chris Alford drive to the basket and continued with two Parker Holt buckets.
The Chargers attempted only four free throws for the game and made none. Cooper matched McCarty for the team lead with 10 points.
"We could never get over the hump,” Curtis said. “I keep telling them the worm's going to turn, the ball's going to fall your way, you've just got to keep grinding and keep working. That's all we can do right now.”
The defeat locked the Chargers into a fifth-place regular-season finish in District 3-2A. It was also Central's 12th straight loss to Sweetwater. The Chargers' last win over the Wildcats was the 2018 district tournament championship game.
Central returns to The Roundhouse for games Monday against Class 4A Bradley Central in non-district play, then hosts district rival Meigs County on Tuesday. On both nights, girls' games start at 6 p.m. and boys' games around 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.