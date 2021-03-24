ENGLEWOOD — The McMinn Central softball team lost 18-0 in three innings to District 5-AA favorite Sequoyah on Tuesday at McMinn Central High School.
The Lady Chargers (0-3, 0-2 District 5-AA) did not get a single hit and got only one runner on base, with Hailey Curtis drawing a walk in the second inning. Central also committed seven errors in the field.
Sequoyah (4-4, 2-0) cracked 14 hits and scored six runs in the first inning, 11 in the second and one more in the third.
Central remains at home for its next game 5:30 p.m. Thursday, as it continues district play against Sweetwater.
