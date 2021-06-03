ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) announced their end-of-the-year awards for the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday. Earning the honor of the AAC's Men's Team of Character this year was the Tennessee Wesleyan baseball program.
This yearly award is voted on and selected by the athletic directors of the AAC schools.
The team was selected as the Men's Team of Character based on their relationship with Neyland Pickel, the youngest member of the baseball family. Here is an excerpt from the team's nomination for the award:
"This team continues to show its love and support for a 10-year old boy battling cancer. Many people know the story of Neyland Pickel and his Bulldogs, but it can't be overlooked how these young men have taken this child under their umbrella and provided an enormous amount of love and friendship not only to Neyland, but to his family as well.
"When Neyland can be around the team, you will not find a player not interacting with him. When Neyland was sent back to the hospital this spring, the team took a detour on their way to a game to drive the bus outside of his hospital window to let him know they were still with him. Not only has this team shown to be successful on the field, but it continues to show what the true meaning of being a servant leader embraces."
Ever since the team met Neyland in the fall of 2018, the team continues to come up with a number of ways to honor their young teammate and brother, Neyland. On Wednesdays, the team wears orange shirts to show their support and back the fight Neyland goes through in his battle with Leukemia. The team also had Team Neyland shirts made which they sell to help fundraise with all the proceeds going to help pay for his treatments.
As a part of the field renovations the program did to begin the 2021 season, the home dugout was redone to feature the national championship hoist with Neyland holding the trophy. Another feature the team added to honor and help Neyland was the addition of "The Pickel Jar." In conjunction with Faculty Athletic Representative Dr. Stacy Swafford and her marketing management class, the concessions stand at Athens Insurance Stadium was reopened and renamed The Pickel Jar, with all proceeds going towards helping pay for Neyland's treatments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.