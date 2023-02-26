McMinn County outclassed the Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles Saturday night at home in the Region 5-4A opening round, winning 104-42.
It was a total team effort as 14 different Cherokees made a field goal in the game.
"It was a great win for us because it allowed our young guys to play the whole second half," Cherokees head coach Randy Casey said. "We move on to the next round, we had business to take care of for 32 minutes and we did that."
The Cherokees jumped on their guests early, racing out to a 28-15 first quarter lead. The 3-point shots were falling early as the Cherokees connected on five treys in the first quarter and eight in the first half. Trent Peak and Tucker Monroe both had three apiece in the first half.
"Defensively, in the first quarter, I thought our defensive energy wasn't where it needed to be, but we'll fix that before Tuesday," Casey said.
Peak had a game-high 16 points, Caden Hester chipped in with 15, Monroe added 11 and Will Benton scored 10 off the bench.
The Cherokees poured it on more in the second quarter as they erupted for 35 points in the period. Seven different Cherokess scored in the quarter and they held their guests to only 16 points in the frame.
"Ball movement, our guys passed the ball unselfishly like we have been all year," Casey said. "Even our young ones I was really proud of them to go in there and move the ball, share the ball the way we did. So when we continue to do that it's hard to guard. You reverse the ball, reverse the ball that's hard to guard, and that's what we are doing really well right now."
Coming out of the halftime break, and with the game in hand, the Cherokees' defense still stayed alert. They allowed four points scored in the third quarter, taking the wind out of the Golden Eagles' sail.
McMinn forced turnovers and got out in transition for easy baskets. Reese Frazier dazzled his home crowd with passes to Benton, who finished with the layups.
The Cherokees will turn the page on this victory and gear up for Franklin County in the semifinals Tuesday at home.
The Rebels sit at 14-15 on the season, defeating Bradley Central 59-51 in the region opener.
