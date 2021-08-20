McMinn County's youth football program is raising funds for a player injured in a wreck.
Jaren Riedel, who plays for the McMinn Cutters (ages 10-11), was injured in an accident on Aug. 7. According to information supplied by McMinn Youth Football, Riedel will need some dental surgeries and there will be medical bills that will need to be taken care of.
The program is having a 50/50 raffle ($5) and selling wristbands for $5, T-shirts for $20-$25 and stickers for $4. The program is also accepting donations.
Contact Celia Ball at 423-435-7144 for more information.
