McMinn County split its tri-meet at home Tuesday, whipping Farragut 63-0 and narrowly losing to Southeast Whitfield 40-33.
Getting match wins for the Cherokees were Kyle Cooley, Tres Schuft, Jack Boggess, London Wilkins, Ryan Vogus, Gavin Sotelo, Jeremiah Hale, Haydin Howe and Kael Walden.
