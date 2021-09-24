DECATUR — The Lady Tigers slammed overmatched Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy in three sets Thursday.
Meigs won 25-6, 25-4 and 25-11 with none of the sets being very competitive and a lot of younger players seeing the floor in the third set.
Despite the lopsided final tally, the Lady Tigers sharp throughout the match.
“We hit the ball crisply and served the ball pretty well,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “Whenever you serve well you give yourself a chance. Madison Fischer played good defense tonight and we were able to get some younger players into the game.”
Among those younger players were Kylee Hitson, Mattie Moore, Ruthie Rogers and Kassidy Serig, who was just promoted from the junior varsity squad. Swafford said all the younger players played well, as did the veterans.
The Lady Tigers (8-3) will host Sequoyah on Monday for Senior Night. Game time is 6 p.m.
Meigs has locked up second place in District 4-A behind Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS).
Meigs 3, CGLA 0
The Lady Mustangs grabbed a 1-0 lead, but that was the only advantage they had in the opening set. Talley Lawson made a kill to tie the game and then after another Meigs point, an ace by Annie Melhorn and a kill by Lawson put the Lady Tigers up and Meigs never looked back.
Among the points Meigs captured were an ace by Toryn Lawson, a kill by Sara Swafford, and a kill and an ace by Fischer.
Meigs led 18-6 and then went on a scoring spree with kills by Talley Lawson, Melhorn, Julia Howard, and four straight aces by Howard to end the set with Meigs winning 25-6.
The Lady Tigers dominated even more in the second set. Each team service faulted early in the set, Meigs once and CGLA twice.
After that, the Lady Tigers rolled. Melhorn again showed a solid serve with eight aces early in the match. Already up 18-2, a kill by Swafford added a point and Meigs rolled to a 25-4 win in the second set.
Meigs inserted several younger players in the third set, but it didn’t matter as the Lady Tigers continued to roll. Talley Lawson and Graci Kennedy each served up aces and Howard fired a kill early in the match as Meigs led 12-5.
Then came a kill and two assists by Howard and kills by Kennedy and Fischer as Meigs led 21-9. The Lady Mustangs did put together a couple of volleys in the third set, but Meigs still cruised to the 25-11 victory in the third set and took the match three sets to zero.
