EVENSVILLE – The McMinn County softball team lost 9-3 Monday at Rhea County in a non-district game.
Rhea hit a double and two triples in the first inning to plate three runs. The Lady Cherokees (7-5) got two of those runs back in the top of the second, with an Aaliyah Cagle lead-off double, a Kaitlyn Evans single and a walk setting up Sammie Greeson for her two-RBI double.
But the Lady Eagles hit three singles and added three more runs in the third inning to lead 6-2. Sierra Tate doubled with one out in the top of the fifth and scored McMinn’s third run on Taylor Hancock’s RBI fly out. But Rhea responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
McMinn committed three errors, while Rhea out-hit the Lady Tribe 11-8. Cagle hit 2-3 with a double and Lexi Cooley 2-4, while Tate, Greeson and Ama Grimmett all hit a double each.
The Lady Cherokees return to District 5-AAA play on the road 5:30 p.m. today at Walker Valley.
