DECATUR — The Tigers fell just short in a highly competitive District 3-2A championship game with a 57-51 loss to Sweetwater on Tuesday.
Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson said the shots wouldn’t go down when they needed them to, but he didn’t fault his team’s effort in a highly intense and charged atmosphere in Decatur.
“It was a really good game,” Perkinson said. “It was a game of runs. We get within three and they would run it back out, we’d get it to within three and they would run it back out. I felt like we had opportunities to win the game, we just couldn’t get our shots to drop. But Sweetwater is a solid team and I’m proud of our effort. I thought we played really hard tonight.”
The Tigers (17-10) will host CSAS this Saturday at 7 p.m.
The 2022 District 3-2A Boys’ All-Tournament Team includes Aaron Layne and Colby Raymer of Kingston; Darius Carden and Gabe Masingale of McMinn Central; Cole Owens, Ethan Meadows, Matthew Boshears of Meigs; Chris Alford, Dalen Gibby and Kaden Duprey of Sweetwater. Sweetwater’s Jayce Upton was the District 3-2A Tournament MVP.
Meigs jumped out on top with Boshears leading the way. He and Ethan Meadows each made field goals and then Boshears hit a 3-pointer, made a free throw and hit another shot to put the Tigers up 10-2.
Boshears made two more field goals sandwiched around two free throws by Meadows, but Meigs went to the second period ahead only 17-13.
The second quarter was a battle royal with the teams trading the lead three times in the first four minutes of the period. Owens and Meadows each hit threes for Meigs and the game was tied at 23-23.
Sweetwater outscored Meigs 10-2 the rest of the way, however, and had a 33-25 halftime lead.
The Tigers were able to stay close for the entire second half. Levi Caldwell hit a couple of buckets early in the third and Payton Armour scored a few buckets as well.
The Tigers trailed 42-39 going to the fourth period.
Sweetwater pushed its lead out to 50-42, but Meigs regained some momentum with a bucket by Armour and a three-pointer by Owens to make it 50-47, Sweetwater. Later, a bucket by Meadows with 3:30 to play and a bucket by Armour with 43 seconds left made it 52-51.
Meigs thought it had blocked a shot with 26 seconds to play, but was instead called for a foul and the resulting free throws make it 54-51.
The Tigers missed their next shot with the clock running down, Sweetwater grabbed the rebound and Meigs had to foul.
Sweetwater ended the game with three more free throws to come away with the 57-51 win.
Meigs had four players in double figures. Boshears led the way with 14 points and Armour had 11. Owens and Meadows each finished with 10.
