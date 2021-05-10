DECATUR — Meigs County softball has qualified for the region tournament with two wins in the District 5-AA Tournament.
The Lady Tigers defeated Loudon 3-0 on Friday and then swiped away Sequoyah 8-3 in the district’s winner’s bracket on Saturday.
“We played very, very well,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We showed a lot of fight after falling behind 3-0. We were solid in every phase of the game. I’m really proud of the whole team.
“I would like to thank our fans who always give us a heck of home field advantage.”
Saturday’s win puts the Lady Tigers in the region tournament. Before that, however, Meigs (18-9) will host whoever comes out of the loser’s bracket in the District 5-AA championship game on Tuesday. The time and opponent is yet to be determined.
That wasn’t the case in the third inning, however, as both teams’ batters took over.
The Lady Chiefs scored three runs in the top of the third before Meigs countered with five runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a 5-3 lead.
Toryn Lawson led off Meigs’ half of the inning with a walk, followed by a single by Fitzgerald and a walk by Sierra Howard.
Jacelyn Stone singled with the bases loaded to bring home Lawson and Madison Hughes singled home Brianna Crass, who was a courtesy runner for Fitzgerald.
Carlee McLemore then tied the game at 3-3 on a single that scored pinch-runner Olivia Miller.
After the first out of the inning, Ella Scott’s fielder’s choice brought home Stone and then Meigs made it 5-3 on an RBI single by Kennedy Majors that scored Hughes.
Nobody scored again after that third-inning explosion until the Lady Tigers put the game away with three more runs in the sixth.
Lawson hit a one-out double and Fitzgerald then reached on an error. With Crass running for Fitzgerald, Howard doubled home Lawson and Crass to expand Meigs’ lead to 7-3.
After a single by Stone, Hughes grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Howard to make it 8-3.
Fitzgerald set the Lady Chiefs down in order in the seventh to secure the win.
Fitzgerald went all seven innings. She gave up three runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits. Stone led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run. McLemore went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hughes and Howard both drove in a pair of runs while Scott, Majors and McLemore each had one RBI.
Howard and Lawson each hit doubles.
Neither team provided much offensive spark over the next three innings before the Lady Tigers pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth inning.
Lawson hit a one-out single and Fitzgerald reached on an error.
Howard then reached on an error that allowed Lawson to score. Stone then bunted and reached on an error that scored Crass, who was a pinch-runner for Fitzgerald.
The Lady Tigers had eight hits. Lawson was the only player for either team to have two hits. She also scored a run and drove in a run.
Howard had the other RBI for Meigs while another run was scored off a Loudon error.
Howard hit a double and Scott sliced a triple. Hughes and Stone each swiped a base.
Fitzgerald went the distance for the Lady Tigers. She earned the three-hit shutout while striking out eight and walking none.
