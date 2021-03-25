ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central's defensive miscues led to a quick defeat against a Sweetwater team that came out swinging.
The Lady Chargers committed nine errors in their 16-1 defeat in District 5-AA play Wednesday at Central High School. It was the fourth straight three-inning loss to begin the softball season for Central.
“We've just got to make plays, and it's not been tough ones,” said Lady Chargers coach Britt Shaw. “It's been routine plays that we have not been making. If we make those, it's a different game every game we play.”
The Lady Chargers (0-4, 0-3 District 5-AA) did at least end the game on something of a high note – their first run of the season. Hailey Curtis led off the bottom of the third inning with a double to the corner of the left outfield, and an error on Cadence Breeden's grounder put runners on second and third base.
Elizabeth White's ground out to first base still gave Curtis enough time to dive into home plate and beat out the tag from the Sweetwater catcher. Central had a chance to extend the game at least one more inning with Breeden still on third base with one out, but two more groundouts after ended it.
“It was good to see a little bit of life,” Shaw said. “Even though we were down quite a bit already in the third inning, we were still going up there and trying to hit and doing everything we could. So that was good to see at least, because in a few other games I've seen us lose our fight, and we had a little bit left in us today.”
Sweetwater (5-5, 1-2) was coming in off back-to-back run-rule losses to Sequoyah and Meigs County the prior two days. But the Lady Wildcats started Wednesday with two singles, two doubles and a walk and ended up with seven of its 10 hits for the game in the top of the first inning.
The Lady Chargers exacerbated the situation with five of their errors along with two wild pitches, as Sweetwater built a 9-0 lead.
“They're not a bad team, but we made them look better than they were,” Shaw said. “And that's not against them, that's against us. We did not help ourselves today at all.”
Central went out in order in the bottom of the first, and the Lady Wildcats extended their lead to 15-0 with the help of four more Lady Charger errors in the top of the second.
“Our biggest problem is that we are making too many mistakes on defense, and after you spent so much time out their on defense and making mistakes, you start to drop your head and that transitions to offense,” Shaw said. “We make a quick three up, three down on offense, which puts you right back out there on defense after you struggled the first inning.”
Ellie Hayes got Central's first hit in the bottom of the second, a one-out single over shortstop. The Lady Chargers finished the game with two hits.
Brooklyn Martin took the loss in her two-inning start, and Kinslee Huckabey pitched the third inning.
Central returns to action 5:30 p.m. Monday in a non-district game at Copper Basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.